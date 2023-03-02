Sister, aunt of murder-suicide victims: ‘My heart is in a million pieces’

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is left to pick up the pieces after her sister-in-law allegedly murdered her brother and nephew before turning the gun on herself.

The horrific shooting left four members of the family dead in Clermont County on Monday.

Authorities say 46-year-old Theresa Cain shot her husband, 50-year-old Steven Cain; her children, 13-year-old Ethan Cain and 20-year-old Samantha Cain; and her father, 74-year-old William Felton.

Samantha survived but remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“I loved them very much,” Wanda Garrison said. “My heart is in a million pieces.”

Garrison is Steven Cain’s brother. Samantha and Ethan are her niece and nephew.

“We had a sheriff’s deputy come to my door,” Garrison said. “The only thing I was first told was that my brother was found deceased in is home... and that’s all that she said.”

She recalls asking the deputy questions about other family members.

“And then I kinda got panicked, and I asked about the kids... and that’s when we learned Ethan had passed away too, and that Samantha was in critical condition at the hospital.”

Garrison is still processing the horrific incident.

“Both my parents are deceased... And then, you know, it was me and him and my sister... So basically, I don’t have any other family,” she said.

Garrison lives in Augusta, Georgia, where she and her younger brother grew up.

“We were very, very close together... very close,” she said. “We spent a lot of time together.”

Steven was a kind soul, a devoted father and, according to Garrison, an avid poet who put his talent into singing lead vocals for his band.

Now Garrison is working to bring the bodies of her brother and nephew back to Georgia, all while hoping Samantha survives.

“I want everybody to pray for Samantha,” she said. “I don’t know what’s gonna happen with her. I don’t know if she’s going to make it... and if she does, what that’s gonna look like.”

