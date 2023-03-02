Women in Construction Week highlights progress for females in the construction workforce

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - March is Women’s History Month, and next week is Women in Construction Week.

The week is a way to highlight and honor females in a male-dominated field. It’s also to spread awareness about the opportunities available to women in this field. Women like Amber Stiens.

“Today, I’m the only female that’s on-the-job site, and we have over 30-40 people here,” says Skanska Senior Project Engineer Amber Stiens, “But it doesn’t feel that way. Everyone on site treats me with respect. I’m just one of the crew out here.”

According to the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC), women accounted for 10.9% of the entire U.S. construction workforce in 2022.

“A lot of strong females that have come ahead of me in the industry,” Stiens continues, “Paving the path for people like me to feel respected and work on a project like this without any issues. It’s also an opportunity for us to show off the construction industry to the younger generation.”

As senior project engineer, Stiens works in several aspects, including cost management, quality, and safety.

Stiens says this is a special kind of project Skanska is developing now in Greendale, Indiana. It is the $32M St. Elizabeth Healthcare Dearborn Cancer Center in Dearborn County.

“For me, this is probably the most meaningful project that I’ve worked on,” explains Stiens, “Being a cancer care center, this is bringing important care, top-notch cancer care to the community out here in Greendale, Indiana.”

Stiens says she wanted to work in construction at a young age.

“When I was growing up, my parents actually built the home I grew up in, and that really sparked my interest and passion for the build environment,” explains Stiens, “So really taking plans and drawings, things that people dream of for years and creating reality like here today.”

Stiens studied Construction Engineering and Management at Purdue University. She worked in Seattle before moving to Cincinnati.

She says she’s looking forward to putting down roots here and working on more meaningful projects like this. And hopefully paving the way for women just like her to work in this rewarding field.

