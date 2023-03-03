Toddler found safe; police continue search for suspect

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The 2-year-old child subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe, according to North College Hill police.

Brandon Rozier Jr. went missing around 5 a.m. Thursday when he was taken from his great-aunt’s home on Sterling Avenue by Lucy Bullock, North College Hill police said.

The Amber Alert was active throughout the night and into Friday afternoon as authorities searched for Rozier Jr. and Bullock.

Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, police say the 2-year-old was found at Bulluck’s mother’s home on Wabash Avenue in Evanston. The vehicle police said Bullock stole from Rozier Jr.’s great-aunt was found on East Lawn.

However, Bullock was nowhere to be found, according to police. There are active warrants for abduction/kidnapping for Bullock’s arrest, police said.

Rozier Jr. was taken to Children’s Hospital to be checked out as a precaution, police said.

The toddler’s mother dropped him off earlier Thursday at his great-aunt’s home on Sterling Avenue in Cincinnati, according to police.

His great-aunt is his babysitter, and police say Bullock has been staying at the home.

Call 513-521-7171 or 911 if you have seen 2-year-old Brandon Rozier Jr. (WXIX)

The toddler’s great-aunt, Tawana Crawford, says he was asleep in bed last she knew.

She said she got up to go to the bathroom and when she got back, the toddler and her vehicle were gone.

She cried as she talked with FOX19 NOW in front of her home Thursday afternoon.

“If I hadn’t let [Lucy] stay here, he would still be here,” Crawford said.

Great-aunt talks with FOX19 NOW after 2-year-old taken from her home

Bullock and Rozier Jr. were seen on a neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera leaving the Sterling Avenue address.

It was not until 10:30 a.m. Thursday when the family called police to report Rozier Jr. as missing, Chief Ryan Schrand of North College Hill Police said.

He said they then began to investigate, but the family was unable to tell them Lucy’s last name and if the child was in danger.

The police department consulted with the Ohio State Highway Patrol to determine if an Amber Alert was warranted.

Once they determined Bullock’s criminal history and that Rozier Jr. might be in danger, Chief Schrand says they issued the statewide Amber Alert.

