Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of storms

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Friday morning ahead of storms...
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Friday morning ahead of storms expected to damage parts of the Bluegrass state.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FRANKFORT,Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Friday morning ahead of storms expected to possibly damage parts of the Bluegrass state.

“Kentucky is facing dangerous weather, with severe storms, damaging winds and the possibility of tornadoes and flooding. I want to make sure we do everything to keep our people safe,” he said in a video he tweeted out.

Signing a state of emergency allows state officials to get ready and call up assistance as quickly as possible from agencies such as the Kentucky National Guard.

“Folks, the main message today is to stay home, stay informed and don’t take chances. Let’s do what is needed to keep everyone safe.”

All modes of severe weather are on the table for Friday, according to the FOX19NOW Weather Team.

Northern Kentucky is under an Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5) of severe weather.

The greatest risk of the severe activity is from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., especially for areas south of the Ohio River.

Conditions will be right rotating thunderstorms that could spawn tornadoes, according to the FOX19NOW Weather Team.

