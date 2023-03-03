Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of storms

FRANKFORT,Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Friday morning ahead of storms expected to possibly damage parts of the Bluegrass state.

“Kentucky is facing dangerous weather, with severe storms, damaging winds and the possibility of tornadoes and flooding. I want to make sure we do everything to keep our people safe,” he said in a video he tweeted out.

Signing a state of emergency allows state officials to get ready and call up assistance as quickly as possible from agencies such as the Kentucky National Guard.

“Folks, the main message today is to stay home, stay informed and don’t take chances. Let’s do what is needed to keep everyone safe.”

Kentucky is facing dangerous weather, with severe storms, damaging winds and the possibility of tornadoes and flooding. I want to make sure we do everything to keep our people safe. I just signed a state of emergency to allow us to preposition assets like the @KentuckyGuard. pic.twitter.com/7yHTK9Kl9c — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 3, 2023

I just met with @KentuckyEM, @KentuckyGuard, @KYTC and @Kystatepolice at EOC. We are monitoring the severe weather closely. This is a serious system and we want all of Kentucky to remain alert. Watch live at 10:30 a.m. for an update on my social channels. pic.twitter.com/dV1RDD36jb — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 3, 2023

All modes of severe weather are on the table for Friday, according to the FOX19NOW Weather Team.

Northern Kentucky is under an Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5) of severe weather.

The greatest risk of the severe activity is from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., especially for areas south of the Ohio River.

Conditions will be right rotating thunderstorms that could spawn tornadoes, according to the FOX19NOW Weather Team.

First Alert Weather Day: SEVERE RISK has intensified, more of the Tri-State now under a ELEVATED RISK for SEVERE STORMS. The risk for brief tornadoes has also increased for more areas closer to Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/k7yj9BLrVG — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) March 3, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.