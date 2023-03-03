Bockfest parade, hall canceled due to weather

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bockfest Parade and Bockfest Hall have been canceled, a Gameday spokesperson confirmed.

“Due to the current weather forecast and safety of our goats, monks and Bock Beer enthusiasts, Bockfest organizers have made the difficult decision to cancel the Bockfest Parade and all programming at Bockfest Hall on Friday evening,” Gameday said in a press release.

However, Friday activities at participating bars, as well as all activities on Saturday and Sunday at Bockfest Hall, will proceed, Gameday added.

In 2008, Bockfest was almost shut down due to a large snowfall. While a group of “hardcore Bockfest fans” were able to sludge through the snowy streets, the majority of Bockfest-lovers were not able to make it to Over-the-Rhine.

The following year, Bockfest-goers decided to retaliate against the weather by burning a snowman at Milton’s in hopes the festival could go on as normal.

On its website, Bockfest says a precipitation retaliation happy hour will be held at Northern Row Brewery and Distillery on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and the snowman burning will take place at 8 p.m.

