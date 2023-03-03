Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Bockfest parade, hall canceled due to weather

Party Like a Bockstar at Bockfest 2020
Party Like a Bockstar at Bockfest 2020(tcw-wxix)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bockfest Parade and Bockfest Hall have been canceled, a Gameday spokesperson confirmed.

“Due to the current weather forecast and safety of our goats, monks and Bock Beer enthusiasts, Bockfest organizers have made the difficult decision to cancel the Bockfest Parade and all programming at Bockfest Hall on Friday evening,” Gameday said in a press release.

However, Friday activities at participating bars, as well as all activities on Saturday and Sunday at Bockfest Hall, will proceed, Gameday added.

In 2008, Bockfest was almost shut down due to a large snowfall. While a group of “hardcore Bockfest fans” were able to sludge through the snowy streets, the majority of Bockfest-lovers were not able to make it to Over-the-Rhine.

The following year, Bockfest-goers decided to retaliate against the weather by burning a snowman at Milton’s in hopes the festival could go on as normal.

On its website, Bockfest says a precipitation retaliation happy hour will be held at Northern Row Brewery and Distillery on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and the snowman burning will take place at 8 p.m.

For more information on Bockfest, visit their website here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Rozier Jr., 2, was last seen around 5 a.m. Thursday being taken by Lucy Bullock who is...
Amber Alert: 2-year-old taken from babysitter’s North College Hill home
The Cain family was being evicted from their foreclosed home the morning authorities say the...
Family shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
Players replied to the NFLPA's survey with reports that the Bengals do not have a safe and warm...
Bengals receive F grades from players in two key categories
The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
Cheetah escapes enclosure at zoo, causing lockdown, officials say
Steven Cain and Samantha Cain (left) and Ethan Cain (right).
Sister, aunt of murder-suicide victims: ‘My heart is in a million pieces’

Latest News

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Friday morning ahead of storms...
Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of storms
Heidi Matheny
Dayton-area woman pleads guilty to murdering 93-year-old grandmother
Fritz watches the media watch him during his debut to the public in Hippo Cove at the...
Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden nominated in national ‘10 Best Zoos” competition
Fiona weighed just 29 pounds when she was born.
PHOTOS: Cincinnati Zoo Animals