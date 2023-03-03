Bodycam released in Clermont County murder-suicide
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Investigators have released body cam footage showing the moments deputies responded to the murder-suicide that left four dead in Clermont County. The lone survivor, a 20-year-old woman, is in a coma and expected to survive.
[Family shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says]
