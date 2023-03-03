Bond set for suspect in Paddock Hills shooting that injured toddler, teen

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bond has been set at $500,000 for a suspect facing charges following a shooting that hospitalized a toddler and a teenager in Paddock Hills.

Mykale Dudley, 22, appeared in court Friday on felonious assault charges in connection with the Feb. 18 shooting on Clearbook Drive, according to Hamilton County court records.

Dudley is one of two defendants in this case, court records read.

Dudley and another suspect, a juvenile, went into the Clearbook Drive home around 4:30 a.m. that morning, court documents show.

The two were armed with a gun, but the juvenile defendant “was identified as the shooter” by a witness, the document states. The juvenile is the ex-boyfriend of the witness, the records said.

A 13-month-old and a 17-year-old were asleep in their home when they were shot multiple times, the court documents explain.

Mykale Dudley, 22, appeared in court Friday on felonious assault charges, according to Hamilton County court records. A judge set his bond at $500,000. (WXIX)

Dudley and the juvenile ran from the scene together, according to the documents.

The 17-year-old was taken to UC Medical Center in critical condition, Cincinnati Police Lt. John Cunningham said at the time. The 13-month-old was taken to Cincinnati Children’s and was stable, Lt. Cunningham explained.

There is no update on either condition of the victims.

The court documents did not give details on a possible motive for the shooting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.