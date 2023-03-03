Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Bond set for suspect in Paddock Hills shooting that injured toddler, teen

A 13-month-old and a 17-year-old were asleep in their Clearbook Drive home when they were shot...
A 13-month-old and a 17-year-old were asleep in their Clearbook Drive home when they were shot multiple times, court documents explain.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bond has been set at $500,000 for a suspect facing charges following a shooting that hospitalized a toddler and a teenager in Paddock Hills.

Mykale Dudley, 22, appeared in court Friday on felonious assault charges in connection with the Feb. 18 shooting on Clearbook Drive, according to Hamilton County court records.

Dudley is one of two defendants in this case, court records read.

Dudley and another suspect, a juvenile, went into the Clearbook Drive home around 4:30 a.m. that morning, court documents show.

The two were armed with a gun, but the juvenile defendant “was identified as the shooter” by a witness, the document states. The juvenile is the ex-boyfriend of the witness, the records said.

A 13-month-old and a 17-year-old were asleep in their home when they were shot multiple times, the court documents explain.

Mykale Dudley, 22, appeared in court Friday on felonious assault charges, according to Hamilton...
Mykale Dudley, 22, appeared in court Friday on felonious assault charges, according to Hamilton County court records. A judge set his bond at $500,000.(WXIX)

Dudley and the juvenile ran from the scene together, according to the documents.

The 17-year-old was taken to UC Medical Center in critical condition, Cincinnati Police Lt. John Cunningham said at the time. The 13-month-old was taken to Cincinnati Children’s and was stable, Lt. Cunningham explained.

There is no update on either condition of the victims.

The court documents did not give details on a possible motive for the shooting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Rozier Jr., 2, was last seen around 5 a.m. Thursday being taken by Lucy Bullock who is...
Amber Alert: 2-year-old taken from babysitter’s North College Hill home
The Cain family was being evicted from their foreclosed home the morning authorities say the...
Family shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
Players replied to the NFLPA's survey with reports that the Bengals do not have a safe and warm...
Bengals receive F grades from players in two key categories
The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
Cheetah escapes enclosure at zoo, causing lockdown, officials say
Steven Cain and Samantha Cain (left) and Ethan Cain (right).
Sister, aunt of murder-suicide victims: ‘My heart is in a million pieces’

Latest News

Heidi Matheny
Dayton-area woman pleads guilty to murdering 93-year-old grandmother
Party Like a Bockstar at Bockfest 2020
Bockfest parade, hall canceled due to weather
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Friday morning ahead of storms...
Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of storms
A Flood Watch and Wind Advisory are both in effect Friday.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain could cause flooding, severe storm risk increases