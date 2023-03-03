Contests
Cincinnati-area couple driving donated items to East Palestine

Residents need cleaning supplies, diapers, air purifiers and more.
Donations headed to East Palestine
Donations headed to East Palestine(WXIX)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Norwood man is leading a donation drive for badly needed items that will be shipped to East Palestine.

The Norfolk Southern train derailment continues to ripple through that community a month later. Residents who evacuated in the immediate aftermath have been given the green light to return, but many difficulties lie ahead of them.

Cincinnati Moose Lodge #2 member John Brown says it’s something that never should have happened in the first place.

Brown recently reached out to the Moose Lodge in East Palestine to find out what community members need most.

“He said our supply chain is so bad up here, we need cleaning supplies, diapers, diaper wipes,” Brown said. “It’s not like all this stuff can be ordered on Amazon. It needs to be trucked in.”

Jason Norton, vice president of Moose Lodge #467 in East Palestine, says they need sanitizing products, air purifiers and water purifiers.

“They are washing walls, they’re washing floors, they’re washing all of their dishes over again,” Norton said. “Even if it’s just for peace of mind, they’re scrubbing from top to bottom, left to right. There may not be anything there, but this is giving them that better assurance that, ‘Alright, I’m willing to go back in my home and try to live some normalcy.’”

Not everyone has returned following the derailment.

“There are some people that just don’t feel safe to come in they are still staying outside the community, whether it’s at a hotel or with a friend. So they’re racking up more costs there,” Norton said.

As the federal investigation continues, so does the aftermath of hardship for community members.

“It’s not going away for a while,” Brown said.

Brown and his wife will personally drive the donations to East Palestine.

Those wishing to donate can drop off items at the Cincinnati Moose Lodge #2 until 8 p.m. Friday.

