Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden nominated in national ‘10 Best Zoos” competition

Fritz watches the media watch him during his debut to the public in Hippo Cove at the...
Fritz watches the media watch him during his debut to the public in Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Staying close to his mom Bibi, Fritz, just two weeks old, is already showing his spunky personality. Born Aug. 3, he already weights 120 lbs.(Liz Dufour/Cincinnati Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden was nominated for USA TODAY’s Readers’ Choice 2023 “10 Best Zoos” competition.

According to their webpage, Cincinnati Zoo was founded in 1875 by the Zoological Society of Cincinnati, making it the second-oldest zoo in the nation.

At the time, the zoo only had a few animals, including an elephant, one hyena, one tiger and eight monkeys. Now, visitors can see a wide variety of species, such as the zoo’s well-loved hippo family - Fiona, Fritz, Bibi and Tucker.

USA TODAY is asking its readers to vote for their favorite zoo to find the best one in the country.

People can vote once a day by visiting this link.

Voting closes on March 6 at noon ET.

