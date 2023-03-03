Daycare worker pleads guilty to assaulting 1-year-old

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A daycare worker accused of violently assaulting a 1-year-old on March 3, 2022, pleaded guilty to three counts of child endangerment in Hamilton County court on Friday.

Prosecutors say 28-year-old Kristian Hemmitt, who was an employee at Small Kids Adventures Learning Center at the time, picked up a child by the hair and walked 10 feet while “performing a push-pull motion.”

Hemmitt then tried to cover up the child’s bald spots and threw the hair away in the trash can, former Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said back in 2022.

According to court documents, the daycare worker was indicted on two counts of child endangerment, one count of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence.

Hemmitt’s sentencing is scheduled for April 6.

