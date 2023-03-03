Dayton-area woman pleads guilty to murdering 93-year-old grandmother

EATON, OHIO (WXIX) - A suburban Dayton woman pleaded guilty Friday morning to murdering her 93-year-old grandmother, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

Heidy Matheny faces 15 years to life when she is sentenced.

The sheriff says the case returns to Preble County Common Pleas Court next week.

Her March 13 trial was canceled earlier this week.

Matheny, 35, has been held in lieu of a $500,000 bond at the Preble County Jail since her arrest last year.

She was charged with drowning her grandmother, Alice J. Matheny, inside a home on East Somers Street in Eaton after police responded to a report of a homicide there on Nov.15, court records show.

