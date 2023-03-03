Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Deputy dies after suddenly feeling ill during basic training, sheriff’s office says

Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.(Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)
By WFIE staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Indiana authorities say a deputy has died after becoming ill during training on Thursday.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says its team is mourning the loss of 33-year-old Deputy Asson Hacker.

WFIE reports that Hacker was participating in training when he fell ill and was rushed to the hospital by the Evansville Police Department.

The sheriff’s office said the 33-year-old died despite the lifesaving efforts of the hospital staff as he never regained consciousness.

Hacker joined the sheriff’s office in December of 2022 and was completing his tier one basic training, authorities said.

According to Vanderburgh County officials, he leaves behind a wife and three young children.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson thanked fellow law enforcement agencies for their support during this difficult time. He asked everyone to keep the Hacker family in their thoughts and prayers.

Authorities said additional details will be released in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy and Peggy Stephenson and Abby Williams and Libby German
Investigators looking into possible link between Stephenson murders and Delphi case
Brandon Rozier Jr., 2, was last seen around 5 a.m. Thursday being taken by Lucy Bullock who is...
Amber Alert: 2-year-old taken from babysitter’s North College Hill home
Father, son charged in Valentine's Day road-rage beating of 2 teens
Ohio father and son beat up teenage boy over harmless driving mishap, sheriff says
The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
Cheetah escapes enclosure at zoo, causing lockdown, officials say
A mother is the one who shot four family members, killing three of them, before turning the gun...
Mother was shooter in murder-suicide that killed 4, sheriff says

Latest News

Detroit Mercy Titans guard Antoine Davis, right, looks to shoot while guarded by Youngstown...
Antoine Davis finishes shy of passing Maravich scoring mark
FILE - A cleanup worker stands on a derailed tank car of a Norfolk Southern freight train in...
Angry Ohio residents confront railroad over health fears
The NTSB is set to release a new report on the highly hazardous train derailment in Ohio...
Ohio toxic train: Workers sick, NTSB releases new report
President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb....
Biden says he will sign effort to override new DC laws