FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, severe storms for Friday afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An ENHANCED RISK of severe weather (Level 3 of 5) is in place for all of northern Kentucky and for areas along the Ohio River in southeast Indiana and southwest Ohio for the threat of damaging straight-line winds and isolated tornadoes. A SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 out of 5) is in place for northern portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area, and though the risk is lower, it is still a risk nonetheless.

All modes of severe weather are possible in storms from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m., including flooding rainfall, damaging straight-line winds, isolated tornadoes, and hail.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the FOX19 NOW viewing area, with the potential of flooding to occur given the forecast rainfall.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for all of northern Kentucky from 2 p.m. until Saturday at 4 a.m. as wind gusts could be up to 60 miles per hour outside of thunderstorms.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for southeast Indiana and southwest Ohio from 2 p.m. until Saturday at 4 a.m. as wind gusts could be between 40-50 miles per hour outside of thunderstorms.

The weekend looks to be dry, but will feature chilly mornings in the low 30s but with warm afternoons as Saturday will be 54° and Sunday will be a balmy 57°.

The first full full week of March will start off very warm with Monday in the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies. Rain showers return Monday night and linger into Tuesday morning.

Much cooler-than-normal temperatures are expected from the 8th to the 16th with a number of mornings dropping into the 20s and several afternoons only warming into the upper 30s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.