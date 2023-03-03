Contests
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain could cause flooding, severe storm risk increases

First Alert Weather Day
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day with rain falling right now that is expected to disrupt the morning commute and last through the day.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the majority of the FOX19 NOW viewing area, with the potential of flooding and even flash flooding to occur given the forecast rainfall.

A Wind Advisory also is in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday. Winds will be 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

This is just the start of a system that will bring heavy rain, gusty, non-thunderstorm winds, and possibly severe thunderstorms with the chance for a few strong tornadoes, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

All modes of severe weather are on the table Friday.

The greatest risk of severe activity is from noon until 7 pm, especially for areas south of the Ohio River.

The greatest risk of the severe activity is from noon until 7 p.m., especially for areas south of the Ohio River.

Most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area is under a Slight Risk of severe weather (Level 2 out of 5).

However, now areas south are under an Enhanced Risk ( Level 2 out of 5 ) and conditions are right for rotating thunderstorms that could spawn tornadoes.

Total rainfall through Friday night will be 1.5 to 2.5 inches.

We can’t rule out locally higher rainfall amounts above 3 inches.

TIMELINE FRIDAY:

  • Now to 7 pm: Heavy to moderate rain on and off all day
  • Slow morning and evening commutes. Driving disruptions throughout the day
  • Wind gusts up to 40 mph
  • Slight chance of an isolated severe thunderstorm, especially south of the I-71/75 split in northern Kentucky.
  • Some localized street flooding
  • Power outages possible
  • Tree damage possible
  • 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Rain tapers, flooding concerns remain

Rain will begin to taper off Friday night as drier, colder air moves in for Saturday morning.

The weekend will be dry but mornings will be chilly.

Lows will fall into the 30s.

Saturday afternoon will warm up to 49 degrees.

Sunday will feel balmy at 55.

The first full week of March will start off very warm Monday.

Highs will reach the mid-60s under partly cloudy skies.

Rain showers return Monday night and linger into Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

