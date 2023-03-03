Contests
First ever Plogging across the Bluegrass this Saturday

An anti-litter campaign aims to clean up the Tri-State on Saturday.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An anti-litter campaign aims to clean up the Tri-State on Saturday.

Joggers will take part in “plogging” this weekend in Covington to pick up trash around Covington as they exercise.

FOX19 NOW’s Ethan Emery has more on the event. Sign up here.

