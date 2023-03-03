CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An anti-litter campaign aims to clean up the Tri-State on Saturday.

Joggers will take part in “plogging” this weekend in Covington to pick up trash around Covington as they exercise.

FOX19 NOW’s Ethan Emery has more on the event. Sign up here.

First ever Plogging across the Bluegrass this Saturday

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.