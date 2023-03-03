NKY man arrested for sodomizing drugged, ‘lifeless’ victim, sheriff says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man is accused of providing a 25-year-old with drugs that rendered him unconscious and then sodomizing him in the bedroom of a Boone County home, authorities say.

The victim later died, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened on Feb. 23 at a home in the 14000 block of Salem Creek Road, the sheriff says.

At least four people were inside, including the homeowner, 59-year-old Randy Kipling, as well as the 25-year-old man, a 34-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, according to the sheriff.

A search of the home eventually turned up 13 ounces of meth, 20 dosage units of LSD, 14 pills of suspected fentanyl, 15 THC carts and edibles, 35 dosage units of Xanax, four dosage units of ecstasy and three grams of MDMA, the sheriff says.

Witnesses told the BCSO Crime Suppression Unit that Kipling gave narcotics to the other three, the sheriff says.

The witnesses, according to the sheriff, claimed the 25-year-old was “obviously intoxicated” when Kipling helped him to his bedroom and that around 30 minutes later they found Kipling sodomizing the “lifeless” victim.

“The witness told CSU deputies that it was apparent the victim needed immediate medical care,” the sheriff’s release states. “[H]owever, Kipling continued to sodomize the victim while preventing the witness from intervening. Kipling ultimately finished sodomizing the victim and that is when the witness dialed 911 while also administering CPR and Narcan.”

Responding deputies found the 25-year-old unconscious, administered multiple more doses of Narcan and performed other life-saving measures, the sheriff says.

The man regained a pulse but later went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the sheriff.

EMS also transported the 34-year-old man and the 20-year-old woman to the hospital with overdose symptoms. They were eventually released.

Kipling was the only one who did not report overdose symptoms or require medical transport, the sheriff says.

CSU deputies initially arrested Kipling on charges of methamphetamine possession, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The home search followed that night, resulting in seven additional charges of trafficking in a controlled substance, the sheriff says.

Kipling posted a $25,000 cash bond on the charges and was released on Feb. 27.

The sheriff’s office learned of the sodomy allegations in follow-up interviews, leading to a new arrest warrant that was issued on Monday.

Kipling was arrested on the new warrant Tuesday morning. He is currently at the Boone County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash bond.

