‘Serious’ crash closes section of I-74

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati firefighters are on scene of a “serious” crash on eastbound Interstate 74 that has closed down the highway, according to officials.

The Cincinnati Fire Department tweeted around 12:15 p.m. Friday that one person is trapped in a car.

The crash happened on I-74 at the Montana Avenue on-ramp, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

That area of the interstate is closed, ODOT and CFD said.

We have FF's on the scene of a serious auto crash on EB I74 near I75. One person is trapped in a car. We have the highway closed at this location. @ODOT_Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/YonlPndgrm — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) March 3, 2023

