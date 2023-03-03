‘Serious’ crash closes section of I-74
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati firefighters are on scene of a “serious” crash on eastbound Interstate 74 that has closed down the highway, according to officials.
The Cincinnati Fire Department tweeted around 12:15 p.m. Friday that one person is trapped in a car.
The crash happened on I-74 at the Montana Avenue on-ramp, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
That area of the interstate is closed, ODOT and CFD said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.