‘Serious’ crash closes section of I-74

The crash happened on I-74 at the Montana Avenue on-ramp, according to the Ohio Department of...
The crash happened on I-74 at the Montana Avenue on-ramp, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.(OHGO)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati firefighters are on scene of a “serious” crash on eastbound Interstate 74 that has closed down the highway, according to officials.

The Cincinnati Fire Department tweeted around 12:15 p.m. Friday that one person is trapped in a car.

The crash happened on I-74 at the Montana Avenue on-ramp, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

That area of the interstate is closed, ODOT and CFD said.

