‘Serious injury’ crash closes section of I-74
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati firefighters are on scene of a “serious injury” crash on eastbound Interstate 74 that has closed down the highway, according to officials.
The Cincinnati Fire Department tweeted around 12:15 p.m. Friday that one person is trapped in a car.
According to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, it was a singular-vehicle crash.
The crash happened on I-74 at the Montana Avenue on-ramp, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
That area of the interstate is closed, ODOT and CFD said.
