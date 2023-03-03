WATCH: Possible tornado touchdown in Highland County
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Astonishing footage submitted by a viewer in Highland County shows a possible tornado touchdown.
The up-close video below shows the funnel sweeping down and raising debris across a field in the Lynchburg area.
