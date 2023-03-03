WATCH: Possible tornado touchdown in Highland County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Astonishing footage submitted by a viewer in Highland County shows a possible tornado touchdown.

The up-close video below shows the funnel sweeping down and raising debris across a field in the Lynchburg area.

[Thousands without power after storms roll through Tri-State]

This is southwest of Hillsboro [📸Charles Mitchell] pic.twitter.com/4zSH7EcvCW — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) March 3, 2023

[📸Kenneth Zugg in the Fayetteville/Lynchburg area] pic.twitter.com/Vxw8rNQdeS — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) March 3, 2023

Before and after.



[📸Ron Ward and Jordann Wesley] pic.twitter.com/7SNFHss2i7 — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) March 3, 2023

