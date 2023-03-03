Contests
WATCH: Possible tornado touchdown in Highland County

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Astonishing footage submitted by a viewer in Highland County shows a possible tornado touchdown.

The up-close video below shows the funnel sweeping down and raising debris across a field in the Lynchburg area.

[Thousands without power after storms roll through Tri-State]

