Restaurant a total loss after fire occurs in Hartwell

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A restaurant in Hartwell is a total loss after a fire occurred Friday night, according to District Fire Chief Philip A. Worsham.

Worsham says they got a call for a one-alarm fire that quickly escalated to a three-alarm fire at the 8400 block of Vine Street around 10:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they noticed smoke from the building.

Once they got inside, the building quickly started to go up in flames, Worsham said.

The fire chief and other members also responded to the scene.

“During the progress of putting out the fire, there was a collapse of part of the building, so we had to call in a lot of help to help us get some heavy streams of water. So we are at a third alarm response, that’s about 70 firefighters,” Assistant Fire Chief Matt Flagler said.

Worsham says the winds from Friday night’s storm made it hard to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported, the district chief said.

Worsham says that the estimated damage is $750,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

