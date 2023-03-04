Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

CDC: 20K people may have been exposed to measles during religious gathering

The CDC issued a health alert regarding a possible measles exposure at a religious event in...
The CDC issued a health alert regarding a possible measles exposure at a religious event in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (CNN) - Officials say about 20,000 people may have been exposed to measles last month at a religious gathering in Kentucky.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert about the exposure on Friday.

Officials said the event took place at Asbury University in Wilmore on Feb. 17-18.

A week later, the Kentucky Department for Public Health identified a confirmed case of measles in an unvaccinated person.

Those possibly exposed who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated were advised to quarantine for 21 days after their last exposure and monitor for symptoms of measles.

According to the CDC, measles is a highly contagious virus that lives in the nose and throat of an infected person. It can spread to others through coughing and sneezing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cain family was being evicted from their foreclosed home the morning authorities say the...
Family shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
Brandon Rozier Jr., 2, was last seen around 5 a.m. Thursday being taken by Lucy Bullock who is...
Amber Alert: 2-year-old taken from babysitter’s North College Hill home
Players replied to the NFLPA's survey with reports that the Bengals do not have a safe and warm...
Bengals receive F grades from players in two key categories
The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
Cheetah escapes enclosure at zoo, causing lockdown, officials say
Storm clouds in Crittenden, Kentucky
Thousands without power after storms roll through Tri-State

Latest News

Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll eastward after slamming South; 5 deaths reported
A 5-year-old boy in South Carolina got to star in a massive birthday party thanks to Make-A-Wish.
Make-A-Wish grants 5-year-old’s ‘biggest birthday’ wish
Notre Dame's Michael Mayer (87) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
TE Michael Mayer says he wants to win a Super Bowl with the Bengals
Michael Mayer says playing with Bengals, Burrow would be 'awesome'
Michael Mayer says playing with Bengals, Burrow would be 'awesome'