Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Chief issues 6-alarm fire in Camp Washington

Crews are at the scene of a massive fire in Camp Washington.
Crews are at the scene of a massive fire in Camp Washington.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Crews are at the scene of a massive 6-alarm fire in Camp Washington, according to Chief Michael A. Washington with the Cincinnati Fire Department.

The chief says that crews were called just after 9 a.m. to the corner of Arlington Street and Colerain Avenue Saturday after several civilians reported the fire.

Once units arrived, they discovered heavy smoke from the large vacant structure.

Washington says that fire crews initially issued a second alarm fire and attempted to gain access, but due to a large amount of smoke, the decision was made to pull out the units.

Once the chief arrived at the scene, Washington said he issued the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth alarms.

The main body of the fire has been knocked down, but they did have fire extension and some exposures, Washington said.

Washington says that firefighters continue to fight the fire “defensively and with caution” because there was a structure collapse

The chief says there are no injuries, and the fire is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cain family was being evicted from their foreclosed home the morning authorities say the...
Family shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
A man killed was killed in crash on eastbound I-74 Friday morning, police say.
Man killed in crash on eastbound I-74
Storm clouds in Crittenden, Kentucky
Thousands without power; Duke Energy repair efforts hampered by high winds
Brandon Rozier Jr., 2, was last seen around 5 a.m. Thursday being taken by Lucy Bullock who is...
Kidnapping suspect arrested hours after toddler found safe
Trees blown down in Simpson County, Kentucky
2 deaths in Kentucky due to severe storms

Latest News

Lucy Bullock was arrested Friday in connection with an abduction that prompted an Amber Alert.
Judge sets bond for kidnapping suspect who prompted Amber Alert
Flames burned through the roof of a business in Hartwell Friday night.
Business a total loss after fire occurs in Hartwell
Trees blown down in Simpson County, Kentucky
2 deaths in Kentucky due to severe storms
Here's a look at the upcoming Women's History month events
Here's a look at the upcoming Women's History month events