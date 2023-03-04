Contests
Clifton residents say man routinely threatens to kill them

Police are searching for him in connection with a menacing offence.
By Simone Jameson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for a man with distinctive facial tattoos they say has been threatening residents in Clifton.

Some neighbors who lived a few houses down from the suspect say they have been calling him “Rasputin.”

“He would walk the streets with weapons and things like that,” Jamal Stone said. “Very intimidating. You just have to watch out for him all the time.”

Stone and Cynsere Stephens are among dozens of Cliftonites living in fear about the man whom they say shouts profanity and murder threats indiscriminately on Clifton Avenue.

“We actually lived two houses down from him, and Rasputin would be shouting absurd things about women, about God, and about gay people,” Stephens said. “Just really crazy like. [...]I used to argue with him sometimes through my window. Just a very scary and odd man.”

Doorbell camera footage from Feb. 26 shows the man, whom police have classified as a menacing suspect, walking up to the front porch of a home and loudly threatening to kill the people inside. At one point, according to the footage, he shouts, “I’ll burn you all.”

Stephens and Stone say it’s been an issue for years.

“I do think he’s dangerous to be in close corners with alone,” Stone said.

Some have started a group chat with fellow UC students to warn them of the man and others.

“We know him as Rasputin from it being passed down from generations of musical theater students’ kind of warned to stay away from him,” Stephens said. “The tattoo on his forehead speaks a bold statement. That’s threatening enough for me.”

