Fatal Kentucky storms leave 5 dead, mass power outages

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday’s severe weather brought thunderstorms and high winds ripping through the Bluegrass, which resulted in downed trees, power outages, property damage, and five fatal incidents.

According to Governor Andy Beshear, the five people who lost their lives due to Friday’s weather include a 23-year-old man in Edmonson County, a 63-year-old man in Logan County, an 84-year-old man in Bath County, a 68-year-old man in Simpson County, and a 41-year-old woman in Fayette County.

Officials are currently working to restore widespread outages around the state. Just under 400,000 people in Kentucky are without power as of 12:00 P.M. on Saturday.

Our crews are working safely and as quickly as possible to restore power to all impacted customers. To track outages, please view our outage map at https://t.co/1EwD1X2vmX. pic.twitter.com/mpucgnAPYz — LG&E and KU (@lgeku) March 4, 2023

If you encounter a fallen wire or power line, officials advise that you keep yourself and others away from it. You can call 911 to report a fallen wire.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.