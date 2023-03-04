Judge sets bond for kidnapping suspect who prompted Amber Alert

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman accused of kidnapping a 2-year-old appeared in the Hamilton County Courthouse Saturday morning, where a judge set her bond at $25,000, according to court documents.

Lucy Bullock was wanted on charges of abduction and kidnapping, Chief Ryan Schrand of North College Hill Police said earlier Friday when he announced Brandon Rozier Jr. had been found safe.

Rozier Jr. went missing around 5 a.m. Thursday, when he was taken from his great-aunt’s home on Sterling Avenue by Bullock, North College Hill police said.

The Amber Alert was active throughout the night and into Friday afternoon as authorities searched for Rozier Jr. and Bullock.

Chief Schrand said they received information that Rozier Jr. was with Bullock’s brother and heading to their mother’s home on Wabash Avenue in Evanston.

So, officers went to the home and found the 2-year-old. Rozier Jr. was taken to Children’s Hospital to be checked out as a precaution, police said.

The vehicle police said Bullock stole from Rozier Jr.’s great-aunt was found on East Lawn Drive.

However, Bullock was nowhere to be found, according to police.

She was arrested Friday just before 6 p.m., jail records show.

Court records say her next court appearance will be on Monday, March 13.

