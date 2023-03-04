Massive fire occurs at the Crosley Building in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Crews are at the scene of a massive 6-alarm fire at the Crosley Building in Camp Washington.

A Cincinnati police and fire dispatcher says that crews were called just after 9 a.m. to the 1300 block of Arlington Street Saturday.

It is unclear how the fire started or if there are any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

