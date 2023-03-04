National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes Friday

Contests
Tornado leaves path of damage in Highland County
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The National Weather Service confirmed that a second tornado touched down in Highland County Friday evening.

According to their weather survey, the first tornado touched down west of Hillsboro with winds reaching 100 miles per hour and tracking 14 miles.

The second tornado occurred south of New Vienna near Panhandle Road and stayed on the ground for two minutes, with maximum wind gusts at 80 miles per hour and 150 yards wide, the survey reported.

Both tornadoes touched down around 5:30 p.m.

The second tornado occurred at the same time as the 14 miles tornado, according to a survey from the National Weather Service.(WXIX)

There were no reported injuries or fatalities from either tornado.

We are told that the NWS is also surveying Clermont and Brown Counties.

