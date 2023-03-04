Contests
New bill would allow 18-year-olds to become police officers in Ohio

The lawmakers call the bill a ‘common sense’ way to solve Ohio’s police staffing shortage.
Cincinnati police at the scene of a crash in Over-the-Rhine Sunday afternoon.
By Brian Planalp
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two state lawmakers have introduced a bill to the Ohio General Assembly that would lower the minimum age to become a police officer from 21 to 18.

Sen. Kristina Roegner (R-Akron) and Sen. Michelle Reynolds (R-Columbus) introduced Senate Bill 53 on Tuesday. It was referred to the government oversight committee and will receive its second hearing on March 8.

The senators say the bill is aimed at police staffing shortages resulting from recruiting challenges, mass resignations, buyouts and standard retirements.

Those shortages, according to Reynolds, have forced departments into tactics like lateral transfers, which she argues “have sucked the life out of our local municipal police departments[...]”

Dan Hils, a former Cincinnati police sergeant and former president of the Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police, acknowledges the staffing shortages, calling it “a mega crisis.”

But for Hils, 18 is just too young. He would rather see the statute changed to set the minimum age at 19 years old.

“Let’s get it out of high school age,” Hils said.

He has other changes in mind to ensure the competency of those young hirings: A teenage police officer would initially be confined to administrative duties or would have to be accompanied on patrols by an officer with more experience.

The Cincinnati Police Department has an officer shortage in real terms, though its impact is unclear. An investigation from our media partners at the Enquirer last year found the department is 100 bodies short of its authorized personnel limit.

The same report, however, revealed Cincinnati has significantly more officers per capita than every other nearby metro. Cincinnati’s 310 sworn officers per 100,000 residents, are nearly double that of Louisville. Columbus employs only 200 officers per 100,000 residents.

SB 53 leaves intact all training, physical and licensing requirements to become a police officer in Ohio.

Police departments would not be compelled to accept 18-year-olds; the bill merely grants them discretion to do so. Columbus allows 20-year-olds to become police officers, and Akron allows those 20 years and six months old to apply.

Cities, townships and counties in Ohio are already allowed to hire 18-year-olds under the Ohio Constitution’s “home rule” provisions.

Fourteen states already allow 18-year-olds to become police officers, including neighboring states Michigan and Pennsylvania.

But in Ohio, the senators point out, 18-year-olds can become firefighters and sign up for the U.S. military but cannot become police officers.

18-year-olds can also enroll in Ohio’s Peace Officer Training Academy, but afterward, they must wait three years before they can be hired as a sworn peace officer. The time gap hurts recruitment and may reduce learning retention, Reynolds argues.

“This bill is simple and impactful, establishing parity for the age at which an Ohioan can protect their fellow Buckeyes at home and abroad,” she said. “This change will help ease our current officer shortage, and will allow Ohioans entering the field of law enforcement to earn more and sooner.”

