Police ID pregnant Colerain Township woman shot and killed

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Colerain Police Department has released the identity of a pregnant woman who died from a gunshot wound Saturday, police say.

A pregnant woman was killed in Colerain Township Saturday morning, according to Jim Love with the Colerain Township Police Department.

The victim was identified as India Kinamore, 26, a release from Colerain Township police said.

Jim Love with the Colerain Township Police Department says that officers responded to the Hidden Meadows Apartment complex just before 5 a.m.

According to the release, when police arrived at the scene, they found Kinamore suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said she was in the late stages of her pregnancy, which resulted in the death of her baby.

Love says Kinamore died at the scene.

It is unclear how the shooting happened.

Colerain Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Unit is handling the investigation of this homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Mike Stockmeier with the Criminal Investigative Unit at 513-321-2677.

