Police investigate bomb threat in Fort Mitchell

FORT MITCHELL, KY (WXIX) -Officers are investigating a bomb threat that was issued Saturday in Fort Mitchell, according to police.

Officers say the bomb threat is in the area of Orphanage Road and Dixie Highway.

All of the intersections and businesses in the area are shut down, police said.

Officers say foot traffic is not allowed in that area until further notice.

FOX19 NOW will update the story as more information is available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.