Police searching for 3-month-old girl taken by teenage mother

Jerrionna Cole and her daughter
Jerrionna Cole and her daughter(Green Township PD)
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for a 16-year-old mother who left a Green Township foster home with her 3-month-old baby girl.

Jerrionna Cole does not have custody of the girl as of Friday, according to Green Township Police.

Cole voluntarily left the foster home sometime Friday afternoon.

Her last known location was in the Avondale/Norwood area as of Friday.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Green Township PD at (513) 574-0007 or call 241-KIDS.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

