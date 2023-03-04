Police searching for 3-month-old girl taken by teenage mother

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for a 16-year-old mother who left a Green Township foster home with her 3-month-old baby girl.

Jerrionna Cole does not have custody of the girl as of Friday, according to Green Township Police.

Cole voluntarily left the foster home sometime Friday afternoon.

Her last known location was in the Avondale/Norwood area as of Friday.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Green Township PD at (513) 574-0007 or call 241-KIDS.

