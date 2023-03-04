Contests
Pregnant woman shot, killed in Colerain Township, police say

Colerain Township police are investigating a fatal shooting.
Colerain Township police are investigating a fatal shooting.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -A pregnant woman was killed in Colerain Township Saturday morning, according to Jim Love with the Colerain Township Police Department.

Love says that officers responded to the Hidden Meadows Apartment complex just before 5 a.m.

Police discovered that the 26-year-old woman was suffering from a gunshot wound. Love says she died at the scene.

It is unclear how the shooting happened.

Police are still investigating.

