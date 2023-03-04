Pregnant woman shot, killed in Colerain Township, police say

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -A pregnant woman was killed in Colerain Township Saturday morning, according to Jim Love with the Colerain Township Police Department.

Love says that officers responded to the Hidden Meadows Apartment complex just before 5 a.m.

Police discovered that the 26-year-old woman was suffering from a gunshot wound. Love says she died at the scene.

It is unclear how the shooting happened.

Police are still investigating.

