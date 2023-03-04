Contests
Sunny and Dry Weekend

logo(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At least one tornado touched down in the FOX19 viewing area. In eastern Highland County roughly from Pricetown through Fairview to approximately Willetsville numerous photographs and video show a tornado on the ground moving to the north-northeast. The approximate distance is 14 miles from Pricetown to Willetsville is 14 miles and a National Weather Service Survey will determine how much of this distance the tornado was on the ground.

Many areas near the possible path reported damage but much of the distance along the possible track is rural, farm and open country. As of now no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

The weekend looks to be dry, but will feature chilly mornings in the low 30s but with warm afternoons as Saturday will be 54° and Sunday will be a balmy 57°.

The first full week of March will start off very warm with Monday in the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies. Rain showers return Monday night and linger into Tuesday morning.

Much cooler-than-normal temperatures are expected from the 8th to the 16th with a number of mornings dropping into the 20s and several afternoons only warming into the upper 30s.

