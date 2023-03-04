Contests
TE Michael Mayer says he wants to win a Super Bowl with the Bengals

Mayer is widely considered among the best available at his position.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Notre Dame All-American tight end Michael Mayer said on Friday getting drafted by the Bengals, his hometown team, would be “awesome.”

The Bengals met with four tight ends at the NFL Combine, including Mayer as well as Georgia’s Darnell Washington, Iowa’s Sam LaPorta and Utah’s Dalton Kincaid.

Mayer is widely considered among the best available at his position.

The Independence native and CovCath product disclosed last year his favorite player is Joe Burrow and his favorite team is the Bengals.

ESPN draft expert Matt Miller said last month Mayer could help the Bengals develop an inside pass game to complement the outside weapons in wideouts Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

“Mayer is a throwback tight end who reminds me of T.J. Hockenson, showcasing an in-line blocking game and terrific seam game as a receiver,” Miller wrote. “The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Mayer had 67 catches for nine touchdowns in 2022 while playing in an offense without an established quarterback. And while he doesn’t have elite speed or positional versatility, the top-ranked tight end in the class is a tremendous value at this spot, especially with Hayden Hurst hitting free agency.”

ESPN’s Mel Kiper has described Mayer as a red-zone force whom linebackers “simply can’t cover.”

The Draft Network’s Kyle Crabbs wrote of Mayer last week: “Mayer has been highly productive throughout the course of his career at Notre Dame and pairs size, ball skills, physicality, and surprising versatility to offer the total package to an NFL team fortunate enough to secure his services. Expect Mayer to be ahead of the curve as far as NFL tight ends are concerned and become a quality starter shortly after entering the league.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

