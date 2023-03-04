Thousands still without power after storms in Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 14,000 Tri-State Duke Energy customers are still without power after a severe storm swept through the region Friday.

Most of the power outages are east of Cincinnati, according to the Duke Energy outage map.

A national outage map shows more than 350,000 homes are without power across Kentucky.

Our sister station in Lexington has confirmed five deaths across the commonwealth.

A Flood Warning is in effect for Hamilton, Ohio, until Sunday night.

The total rainfall Friday night was between 1.5 to 2.5 inches.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team says we can’t rule out locally higher rainfall amounts above 3 inches.

The weekend will be dry, but mornings will be chilly.

Lows will fall into the 30s.

Saturday afternoon will warm up to 49 degrees.

Sunday will feel balmy at 57 degrees.

The first full week of March will start very warm.

Highs will reach the mid-60s under partly cloudy skies.

Rain showers return Monday night and linger into Tuesday morning.

