Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

TSA agents find cat in traveler’s carry-on bag after sent through X-ray machine

TSA workers in Virginia say they found a live cat in a carry-on bag that was sent through the...
TSA workers in Virginia say they found a live cat in a carry-on bag that was sent through the X-ray machine.(TSA Northeast via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (CNN) - Authorities at a Virginia airport say they recently found a live pet in a person’s carry-on bag.

Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration, said a cat was sent through an X-ray machine at the Norfolk International Airport.

Farbstein shared the X-ray image on social media along with a note to pet owners urging them to not send their pets through the X-ray machines at TSA checkpoints.

According to the agency, the traveler in this case either didn’t know they were supposed to take the cat out of the bag before going through the checkpoint or forgot.

The cat, and its owner, had to go through security again, the proper way.

Cats and dogs must walk or be carried through the metal detector, according to the TSA.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cain family was being evicted from their foreclosed home the morning authorities say the...
Family shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
A man killed was killed in crash on eastbound I-74 Friday morning, police say.
Man killed in crash on eastbound I-74
Storm clouds in Crittenden, Kentucky
Thousands without power; Duke Energy repair efforts hampered by high winds
Brandon Rozier Jr., 2, was last seen around 5 a.m. Thursday being taken by Lucy Bullock who is...
Kidnapping suspect arrested hours after toddler found safe
Trees blown down in Simpson County, Kentucky
2 deaths in Kentucky due to severe storms

Latest News

A small Texas town is searching for answers after three children were stabbed to death at home....
Three children fatally stabbed, 2 others injured
Crews are at the scene of a massive fire at the Crosley Building in Camp Washington,.
Massive fire occurs at the Crosley Building in Camp Washington
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Flames burned through the roof of a business in Hartwell Friday night.
Business a total loss after fire occurs in Hartwell