Caught on camera: Family survives moose attack while snowmobiling

PALISADES, Idaho (KSL) - An Idaho family is “humbled” after they escaped serious injury during a scary encounter with a moose while riding snowmobiles.

Jeremiah Bigelow and his family were riding snowmobiles Wednesday in Palisades, Idaho, when they suddenly encountered a moose. They wanted to give the animal more space, but Bigelow’s son, who was on a snowmobile behind him, was unable to reverse.

“The moose was trapped. We were trapped,” Bigelow said.

Bigelow tried not to provoke the moose, hoping it would walk away, but it gave a false charge.

“She drops her head and just charges right at us. And I said, ‘Oh, shoot,’” Bigelow said.

The moose then turned its attention on Bigelow’s brother, who had been at the front of the group but got separated from them when the animal appeared.

“He saw it charge us, so he was over there trying to distract it and get it away because he could go straight and get out of there,” Bigelow said.

Bigelow’s brother tried to act as a distraction by standing on his snowmobile and waving his arms, but he made himself a target in the process. As the moose charged, he had seconds to react.

“He sits down and hits the gas, and the snow machine died. He looks back over his shoulder, just for a second, realizes it’s right there and jumps off. And as he jumps off, it hits the snow machine right on,” Bigelow said.

Video taken by Bigelow shows his brother jump off the snowmobile just a moment before the moose collides with it. The animal falls on top of the snowmobile then onto the ground.

Shocked but alive, Bigelow’s brother scrambled back to his snowmobile.

“He just stands up, and you can see in the video for a second, they have this little old fashioned western standoff, where they’re staring at each other,” Bigelow said.

The moose eventually turned and walked off, leaving the brothers stunned.

“It could have killed him. I mean, the amount of weight that came down on those handlebars, it pushed the handlebars all the way forward. So, it would have been pretty catastrophic,” Bigelow said.

Bigelow says the moose was not hurt, despite crashing into the snowmobile. He says the incident left the family members “humbled,” and they will use it as a learning experience.

Wildlife experts say if you see a large animal, it is best to give them space.

