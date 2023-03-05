Contests
Homeowner holds suspect at gunpoint after catching him in Butler County home

Raymond Earl Flack and Emily Abigail Bush were arrested in Middletown Saturday.
Raymond Earl Flack and Emily Abigail Bush were arrested in Middletown Saturday.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -A homeowner in Butler County held one suspect at gunpoint after he caught two suspects inside his home Sunday, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

Sheriff Jones says deputies were called to the 6200 block of Browns Run Road in Madison Township after someone reported the incident.

The homeowner held Raymond Earl Flack, 29, of Middletown, at gunpoint after Flack tried to cut the safe located inside of the garage, Jones said.

Jones says Flack was able to flee on foot and met with the second suspect, Emily Abigail Bush, 29, who was driving a white Ford truck.

Deputies located the truck on Trenton Franklin Road and conducted a felony stop, Jones said.

The victim identified the suspects, who were then taken into custody.

Jones says Flack is charged with burglary, safecracking, possessing criminal tools, and criminal damaging. The sheriff states that Bush is charged with complicity to burglary, complicity to safecracking, complicity to possession of criminal tools, and complicity to criminal damaging.

Jail records show that both suspects are held at the Middletown City Jail.

