“No evidence of spillage” after Norfolk Southern train derails in Clark County, leaders say

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Clark County leaders are saying that there is no evidence of spillage after a Norfolk Southern train derailment occurred in the county Saturday night.

About 20 of the 212 cars derailed with four tankers, according to a Clark County Facebook post.

The post states that the tankers had non-hazardous materials on board, two of which contained residual amounts of Diesel Exhaust Fluid, and another two had residual amounts of Polyacrylamide Water Solution.

“There is no indication of any injuries or risk to public health at this time. A crew from the owner/operator of the railway Norfolk Southern, the Clark County Hazmat team, and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency each independently examined the crash site and verified there was no evidence of spillage at the site,” county officials said.

The derailment occurred in an area with no protected water source, meaning that there are no public water systems to provide wells at this time, according to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

First responders have access to a containment list provided by Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Ohio 41 will remain closed until further notice, county officials said.

A shelter-in-place was issued Saturday for residents who live 1,000 feet from the derailment, but it has since been lifted.

Ohio Edison-First Energy is working to restore the power in the area.

“It’s unclear how long it will take before power is restored to nearby residents,” county leaders said.

The cause of the derailment is unclear at this time.

