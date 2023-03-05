Contests
Shelter-in-place after train derailment in Clark County

Local and state officials are at the scene of a train derailment in Clark County.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Clark County Emergency Management Agency has issued a shelter-in-place for all residents living near a train derailment on State Route 41 Saturday afternoon, according to Clark County Ohio’s Facebook page.

According to the post, residents who live within 1,000 feet of the site of the derailment are to avoid the area “out of an abundance of caution.”

“We ask that all residents in need of travel to Ohio 41 find alternate routes,” the post said.

The Springfield Fire Rescue Division, Clark County’s Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Police Department are currently are at the scene.

Duke Energy’s power outage map shows that more than 4,700 customers are without power.

No further details have been released at this time.

This story is developing and will continue to update as details become available.

