Sunny Sunday

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Chamber of commerce weather can be expected Sunday with mostly sunny skies and warm conditions with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and even some home thermometers in the upper 50s to near 60°.

Monday morning starts quiet with temperatures in the upper 30s. Clouds begin to move in Monday afternoon along with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour. The southwesterly winds will drive the mercury to the upper 60s and some spots around 70°. Light rain showers move in Monday night, but will move out before daybreak on Tuesday.

Tuesday will have clearing skies, but cooler conditions are expected with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the 30s are expected through the remainder of the week under a blend of sun and clouds.

Rain chances return late Thursday night and will be on and off Friday as well as Saturday.

For the middle and latter half of the month of March, we’re looking at a cool down as temperatures are expected to be below normal in the Ohio Valley.

