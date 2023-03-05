Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree

A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ERLANGER, Ky. (CNN) – A FedEx driver narrowly escaped serious injury as he dropped off a package in Kentucky.

Severe weather moved through the city of Erlanger in the northern part of the state Friday.

A doorbell camera captured the moment when powerful winds toppled a large tree onto the porch where the driver, Tony Antal, had just stood seconds earlier.

On Saturday, Antal told CNN it was unsettling to see how close he came to dying or getting seriously injured.

At least five deaths are blamed on the strong storms that swept through Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colerain Township police are investigating a fatal shooting.
Police ID pregnant woman fatally shot in Colerain Township
Local and state officials are at the scene of a train derailment in Clark County.
Shelter-in-place after train derailment in Clark County
Crews are at the scene of a massive fire in Camp Washington.
Demolition underway at scene of 6-alarm fire in Camp Washington
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school
Flames burned through the roof of a business in Hartwell Friday night.
Business a total loss after fire in Hartwell

Latest News

A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree
A mother and her 3-month-old daughter were found in Green Township Saturday night, according to...
Police locate 3-month-old, teenage mother missing from Green Township
Tornado leaves path of damage in Highland County
National Weather Service confirms third tornado from Friday night’s storm
National Weather Service confirms third tornado from Friday night’s storm
National Weather Service confirms third tornado from Friday night’s storm