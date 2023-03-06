17-year-old dies after Northside shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A shooting that occurred Wednesday evening in Northside resulted in the death of a 17-year-old, according to the Hamilton County Coroner.

Traveon Spraggs, of Westwood, was shot in the upper body at the intersection of Cherry Street and Blue Rock Road, Cincinnati police said.

The teen was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday, the coroner confirmed.

According to police, it is possible that kids may have been playing with a gun when it went off.

The suspected shooter is in custody, police said.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.