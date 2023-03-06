Contests
17-year-old dies after Northside shooting

Police say kids might have been playing with a gun when it went off.
Cincinnati police investigate a shooting in Northside Wednesday evening.
Cincinnati police investigate a shooting in Northside Wednesday evening.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A shooting that occurred Wednesday evening in Northside resulted in the death of a 17-year-old, according to the Hamilton County Coroner.

Traveon Spraggs, of Westwood, was shot in the upper body at the intersection of Cherry Street and Blue Rock Road, Cincinnati police said.

The teen was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday, the coroner confirmed.

According to police, it is possible that kids may have been playing with a gun when it went off.

The suspected shooter is in custody, police said.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is available.

