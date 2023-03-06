Contests
17-year-old dies after Paddock Hills shooting: coroner

One adult and one child were shot in Paddock Hills early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 17-year-old is dead after being shot in Paddock Hills on Feb. 18, according to the Hamilton County Coroner.

Traveon Spraggs succumbed to his injuries on Friday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the coroner’s sheet said.

According to an incident report, Spraggs and a 13-month-old were sleeping when they were shot in a home on Clearbrook Avenue around 4:40 a.m.

Spraggs was taken to the hospital where he was in critical condition, and the toddler was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and listed as stable.

A witness at the scene identified the shooter as her ex-boyfriend, according to an affidavit.

The ex-boyfriend is a juvenile, the affidavit said.

The second suspect, 22-year-old Mykale Dudley, was later arrested after the witness identified him via photo lineup, the affidavit explained.

Dudley is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

correction: Our original story incorrectly identified the victim of this shooting as a 17-year-old who was shot in Northside. The Northside victim survived and is in serious condition.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

