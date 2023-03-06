Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

4 Americans missing, feared kidnapped in Matamoros, Mexico

Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said.(Source: FBI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:35 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said Sunday.

The four had entered Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday. They were travelling in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates.

The FBI San Antonio Division office said the vehicle came under fire shortly after it entered Mexico.

“All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men,” the office said. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for the return of the victims and the arrest of the culprits.

Matamoros is home to warring factions of the Gulf drug cartel.

The shootouts in Matamoros were so bad that the U.S. Consulate issued an alert about the danger Friday.

Tamaulipas state police said people had been killed and injured Friday, but did not say how many.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train derails in Springfield on Saturday, officials say
Shelter-in-place after train derailment in Clark County
Colerain Township police are investigating a fatal shooting.
Police ID pregnant woman fatally shot in Colerain Township
Tornado leaves path of damage in Highland County
National Weather Service confirms third tornado from Friday night’s storm
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Raymond Earl Flack and Emily Abigail Bush were arrested in Middletown Saturday.
Homeowner holds suspect at gunpoint after catching him in Butler County home

Latest News

An officer's body cam shows what was found in the engine of a man who attempted to flee during...
Body cam shows officers find hidden gun in man’s engine after police chase
The Golden Voices Choir of Tuskegee University stopped in Cincinnati on their tour Sunday.
Cincinnati Tuskegee Alumni Club raises awareness for HBCUs
FILE - Gary Rossington of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd performs on Day 1 of the 2015 Big Barrel...
Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71
President Joe Biden walks across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5,...
In Selma, Biden says right to vote remains under assault