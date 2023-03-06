Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Body cam shows officers find hidden gun in man’s engine after police chase

Body cam shows officer find hidden gun in man's engine after police chase
By Courtney King
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky (WXIX) - Newly released body cam video shows the moments a man fled from officers during a traffic stop in Covington. Fox 19′s Courtney King shares with us what Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders had to say about the short chase, and what officers found hidden under the hood of the suspect’s vehicle.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train derails in Springfield on Saturday, officials say
Shelter-in-place after train derailment in Clark County
Colerain Township police are investigating a fatal shooting.
Police ID pregnant woman fatally shot in Colerain Township
Tornado leaves path of damage in Highland County
National Weather Service confirms third tornado from Friday night’s storm
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Raymond Earl Flack and Emily Abigail Bush were arrested in Middletown Saturday.
Homeowner holds suspect at gunpoint after catching him in Butler County home

Latest News

The Golden Voices Choir of Tuskegee University stopped in Cincinnati on their tour Sunday.
Cincinnati Tuskegee Alumni Club raises awareness for HBCUs
Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati says they are working to provide wastewater...
Mill Creek Wastewater Treatment plant down, drinking water not impacted, MSD said
Raymond Earl Flack and Emily Abigail Bush were arrested in Middletown Saturday.
Homeowner holds suspect at gunpoint after catching him in Butler County home
Train derails in Springfield on Saturday, officials say
Shelter-in-place after train derailment in Clark County