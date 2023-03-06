Contests
Cincinnati Tuskegee Alumni Club raises awareness for HBCUs

By Morgan Parrish
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Golden Voices Choir of Tuskegee University made a stop in Cincinnati on their tour from Alabama with the goal of inspiring the next generation to attend historically black colleges and universities.

The choir’s performance was in support of the Cincinnati Tuskegee Alumni Club’s efforts to raise awareness that HBCUs are in need of funding.

“HBCUs have always been in need of funds from the beginning and anyway we can do that to help support our schools we need to do that. HBCUs are the source for most of our black graduates so for us to have to fight for funds to get students through we shouldn’t have to do that,” said Wayne Barr, Director of Choir Activities.

Hundreds of community members filled the pews, joining in on the songs and helping support the cause.

“I thought it was wonderful, I was so inspired by how professional they sounded, said Tammy Brooks.

Historically, Tuskegee University has been home to a number of African American figures, including scientist George Washington Carver, and World War 2′s Tuskegee airmen, showing that black men could be air pilots.

And right now, it’s also the priority recruiting school at Proctor & Gamble.

“Now there are close to 100 employees at P&G who are graduates of Tuskegee contributing very well very high-level positions influencing positions and they’re mentoring the next generation, said David Brooks, Cincinnati Tuskegee Alumni Club Treasurer.

Brooks also added that the benefits are that “Tuskegee wins, the students win and P&G wins.”

Members of the alumni club also talked about the importance of being able to find kinship at school.

“It’s important to be in black spaces, it’s important to be around people who look like you, talk like you, have the same similar backgrounds as you; so going to a black space being in an HBCU, you feel like you’re at home, said Brooke Jackson.

Tuskegee University is ranked as one of the top three historically black colleges and universities.

