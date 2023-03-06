Contests
Coroner: Second person dies in I-75 north crash

Excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as factors in an Interstate 75 multi-vehicle crash Sunday that killed a 62-year-old man “who was on foot" and a 71-year-old man, and hurt a small child, according to Cincinnati police.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A second person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash occurred Feb. 26 on I-75 north, the Hamilton County Coroner confirmed.

Charlie Harris, 71, succumbed to his injuries Sunday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was initially listed in critical condition, Cincinnati police said.

I-75 northbound was shut down for several hours that day after a 42-year-old man crashed a truck into multiple vehicles, police said.

Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham says the man was driving outside of marked lanes and rear-ended a sedan stopped on the right shoulder of the highway. That vehicle was occupied by Harris and a 7-year-old boy.

Harris’ vehicle then hit a van that was stopped on the highway, Cunningham says, which then hit 62-year-old George Jordan who was “on foot” during the crash.

Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

It is unknown why Jordan was “on foot,” or if he was a driver or passenger in one of the vehicles hit.

The driver of the truck was not injured, but police say excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as contributing factors.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is revealed.

