Driver killed in crash on eastbound I-74 identified

The crash happened on I-74 at the Montana Avenue on-ramp, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police identified the driver killed in a crash Friday on eastbound interstate 74 and Montana Avenue.

Officers say, Marlin Shaw, 28, was driving a 2015 Chrysler 200 on I-74 just before 12 p.m. when he lost control of the car, which traveled off the left side of the road, then hit a guardrail, and overturned on its right side.

Cincinnati firefighters say they had to remove the roof of the car to get to the driver who was then taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Shaw later died at UCMC, according to police.

Cincinnati police say excessive speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

Witnesses are asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-353-2514.

I-74 eastbound was closed for several hours as a result of the crash on Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

