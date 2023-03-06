Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Dry and cooler weather on the way

By Ashley Smith
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As of 2pm, we are one degree shy of the record for today. The record is 74. However, cooler weather is on the way. Tonight will be dry and mild. Low 41.

Tuesday but still quite pleasant for this time of year with temperatures near normal. There will be clearing skies with highs near 51. We will enjoy an extended period of time with dry weather. Wednesday and Thursday will be similar with highs near 50.

Friday we will see rain likely much of the day. Showers continue Saturday morning but will diminish later in the day. Sunday there is another wave that moves through giving way to a chance for rain or snow. Right now there is not much consistency with the models so confidence is low at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Earl Flack (left) and Emily Abigail Bush (right)
Homeowner holds suspect at gunpoint after catching him garage, Butler County sheriff says
Train derails in Springfield on Saturday, officials say
Shelter-in-place after train derailment in Clark County
Police ID pregnant woman fatally shot in Colerain Township
Police ID pregnant woman fatally shot in Colerain Township
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Tornado leaves path of damage in Highland County
National Weather Service confirms third tornado from Friday night’s storm

Latest News

Cooler weather on the way
Dry weather for now
Very Warm This Afternoon
Very Warm This Afternoon
Very Warm This Afternoon
Tracking a very warm and breezy start to the week.
Breezy and warm start to the work week